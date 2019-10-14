DCP’s candlelight dinner

GREENVILLE – The table is set, the servants are in position, and the Darke County Parks is poised to provide you with a remarkable historical evening in the log house. You’ll enjoy a hearth-cooked meal served family-style and fabulous period entertainment during this unique experience. The evening is a fundraising event with all proceeds going towards maintenance, repairs, and cultural programming within the log house. Space is limited.

This year’s event will take place on Nov. 2, 5 p.m., at Shawnee Prairie Nature Preserve. The deadline to reserve your seat is Oct. 25.

All details on this and other programs can be found by visiting http://www.darkecountyparks.org/programs

For more information, contact the parks at info@darkecountyparks.org or (937) 548-0165.