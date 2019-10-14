GREENVILLE – Darke County Center for the Arts (DCCA) will present award-winning musical duo Thompson Square in concert at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. “Keifer and Shawna Thompson have earned multiple awards and Grammy nominations with their amazing talents, winning the attention of country music fans around the nation and the world,” said David Warner, artistic director for DCCA. “We are truly excited to be bringing these number one hit-makers to our community, so that fans can experience the thrill of seeing Thompson Square live in concert within our acoustically perfect performance space at St. Clair Memorial Hall,” he stated.

According to Warner, Thompson Square’s music spans a multitude of emotions and genres, and keeps listeners intrigued and engaged. Known for their songs that address various aspects of a committed relationship, their lyrics and twang contribute to Thompson Square being labeled “country,” although their music could also fit into the pop/rock category. The duo first gained national acclaim in 2010 with “Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not,” which was certified double-platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America; additionally, Thompson Square was recognized as Top Vocal Duo at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2012. Known for their love songs, Thompson Square’s most recent album Masterpiece contains many songs inspired by their 19-year marriage, and showcases diverse musical influences.

Second National Bank and Ben and Gail Overholser are sponsoring this performance by Thompson Square. The Ohio Arts Council helps fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. DCCA also receives funding from the Ketrow Foundation, Lydia E. Schaurer Memorial Trust Fund, and the John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund of Darke County Foundation. DCCA membership contributions also help support this show.

Tickets for the Thompson Square concert are $40, and can be obtained by contacting DCCA at (937) 547-0908 or online at www.darkecountyarts.org. If any remain by show time, tickets can also be purchased at the door prior to the performance. Patrons are reminded that parking is available at the new parking lot on the west side of St. Clair Memorial Hall, including handicap-accessible spaces just outside the nearby accessible entrance; the lot can be entered from Armstrong Street and Central Avenue.