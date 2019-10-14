Get help to relieve chronic pain

GREENVILLE – There is one week left to sign up for Healthy U – A Chronic Pain Self-Management Workshop starting Oct. 25 at the Family Health Center, 5735 Meeker Road, Greenville. This is an evidence-based, six-week workshop developed by Stanford University proven for over 10 years to help people living with chronic pain and/or their loved ones and caregivers to find strategies and skills to better manage and address it every day.

This free, small-group, casual and informative workshop series takes place 2 p.m. on Fridays, Oct. 25 through Dec. 6 (no session on Nov. 29), conveniently nearby at the Family Health Center (no session will be held on Nov. 29). Sessions last no later than 4:30 p.m.

A minimum number of participants is required for the workshop to be held. Contact Jane Urlage at (937) 547-2319, ext. 1229, or jurlage@familyhealthservices.org to register.

Workshop topics include pain management, nutrition, exercise, medication use, emotions, and communicating with doctors and family about your pain. Moving Easy, a gentle movement program, is introduced in week 3, and participants receive a free CD to continue the program at home. Everyone who completes the course receives the companion textbook, Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Pain, and a relaxation CD.

The Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2 helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. We are an independent, private, nonprofit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby Counties.