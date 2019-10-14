Basketball class at Y

GREENVILLE – Learn basketball skills at the place where the sport was invented- the Y!

The YMCA of Darke County is hosting basketball class for children ages 5-11, starting in November.

Basketball class will be at both YMCA of Darke County locations.

The Versailles branch basketball class will be on Wednesdays from 5:15-6 p.m.

The Greenville branch class will be on Thursdays from 5:30-6:15 p.m.

The class will have a four-week session in November, and a three-week session in December.

The fee for the November session is $18 per month for members and $32 for potential members. Please note, the November session begins Oct. 30/31.

The fee for the December session is $13.50 per month for members, and $24 for potential members.

This class is a great way to prepare for the Y’s winter youth basketball league, which begins in January.

Class participants will practice basketball fundamentals, such as dribbling and passing, as well as learning some new skills.

Register prior to class start in person, by phone with payment at 526-4488 in Versailles, or 548-3777 in Greenville, or online through www.ymcadarkecounty.org.

See all the Y’s classes and programs in their program guide, available at the Y and at www.ymcadarkecounty.org/programs.