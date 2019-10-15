Village Green prepares for holiday

GREENVILLE – Village Green Health Campus in Greenville invites community members to attend their Christmas Bazaar and Gingerbread House Contest event on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Village Green Health Campus.

Attendees of this free event will have the opportunity to shop from local vendors, and are encouraged to submit a Gingerbread House for prize consideration. Donations are also encouraged, and will benefit the United Way. Soup will be provided to all participants.

Seating is limited, and reservations are required. Interested parties are asked to RSVP by calling (937) 548-1993 no later than Dec. 5. Village Green Health Campus is proud to be a member of the Greenville community, and is proud to offer exceptional health and hospitality to seniors in their community. For more information, please contact the campus by calling 937-548-1993.

To learn more about Village Green, please contact the campus by calling 937-548-1993 or visit our website at www.villagegreenhc.com.