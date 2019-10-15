GREENVILLE – The Darke County Singles Group will host a Singles Halloween Dance/Party on Saturday, Oct. 26, 8-11 p.m. Monarch will provide the music. The dance will be held at the American Legion, 325 N. Ohio St., Greenville. This location is for this dance only.

Monarch plays a wide variety of music – classic rock, southern rock, country, blues and more for your dancing and listening pleasure.

Halloween costumes are optional, but prizes will be awarded.

The dance is open to the public (singles 21 and older) and no membership is required.

The American Legion has cash bar – no carry-in drinks.

Admission is $7.

For more information, call or text Phyllis at (937) 901-3969. Like them on Facebook.