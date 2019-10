\TROY – The Miami County and Darke County Relay for Life have merged and will hold an event on June 12-13, 2020 at the Miami County Fairgrounds. The event begins at 6 p.m. on Friday night and ends late Saturday morning.

Help bring awareness and raise funds for cancer research and help area patients. Sign up a survivor, individual or team at https://secure.acsevents.org/site/TR/RelayForLife/RFLCY20NCR?pg=entry&fr_id=95635.