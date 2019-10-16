WOTA helps with fundraiser

GREENVILLE – Western Ohio Therapy Associates is helping a Wayne Lakes woman reach her goal to raise funds for a double-lung transplant. The business is holding two raffles for Ronnie Whitehead with the drawing held on Oct. 31 at noon.

Up-for-grabs is a Yeti Tundra 45 Cooler and two Living Accents Relaxer Lawn Chairs. Tickets are $15 for 20 tickets or $10 for 10 tickets. Tickets are also available for $1 each. Visit the business at 1498 N. Broadway, Greenville, to purchase your tickets.

In a recent DarkeCountyMedia.com article, Whitehead announced she needed to raise $5,000 to $6,000 for travel expenses, lodging and food while she and her husband, Matt, are at the Cleveland Clinic. A GoFundMe is also available at #hopeforronni.

Whitehead was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis when she was three-months-old and that was 30 years ago.

The Whiteheads have a 6-year-rold son, Colin.

Whitehead graduated from Tri-Village High School in 2007.

Once they raise the money, Dr. Touroski, her transplant doctor, will take her case back to the committee to get the okay for the transplant.

Once she is approved for the transplant, she has four hours to get to the hospital to undergo six to eight hours of surgery if there is a match. She will then have to stay at the Cleveland Clinic for three months.