DCFU meeting

GREENVILLE – A Fall Harvest Meeting will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, 7 p.m., at the Darke County Extension Office, 603 Wagner Ave., Greenville. The Darke County Farmers Union will recognize and honor the 4H kids they supported at the recent county fair.

The speaker for the evening will be Dave Shindollar, insurance representative from the Ohio Farmers Union State Office. Shindollar will be presenting information on health insurance options for the upcoming year. Refreshments will be served and a free Thanksgiving turkey/door prize will be given away.