Public meeting scheduled

GREENVILLE — The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is accepting comments and will hold an open house and public meeting on a draft Permit to Install (PTI) and a draft Permit to Operate (PTO) for a facility to be called Golden Heritage Egg Farm, proposed to be located at 13285 Rhynard-Fink Road, Rossburg, in Allen Township.

It was noted the site is in the Upper Great Miami and Upper Wabash Watershed.

If the final permits are issued, the PTI would be valid for two years and the PTO would be available for five years.

An open house and public meeting is set for Oct. 29 in the Youth Building at the Darke County Fairgrounds, 800 Sweitzer St., Greenville. The open house will begin at 6 p.m. and the public meeting at 7 p.m. to obtain additional information limited to the criteria applicable to the permit.

A recording of the public meeting will be made to ensure accuracy.

Interested parties may appear and submit oral or written comments concerning the permit; or may submit written comments to: Ohio Department of Agriculture, Division of Livestock Environmental Permitting (DLEP), 8995 E. Main St. Reynoldsburg, Ohio 43068 or lepp@agri.ohio.gov. Comments must be received by no later than 5 p.m. Nov. 5. Comments received after Nov. 5 will not be considered.

A copy of the permit can be obtained by submitting a public records request using the following link: https://agri.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/oda/divisions/legal-office/public-records-site-area.

The Division of Livestock Environmental Permitting maintains an “interested parties” list for each Ohio county as well as a statewide list for notification of all draft permits. Those wanting to be added to either or both of these lists, may send a request to lepp@agri.ohio.gov or call 614-387-0470.