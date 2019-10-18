Versailles earns recognition

VERSAILLES – The Village of Versailles was honored for its achievements during the past year at the 2019 American Municipal Power (AMP)/Ohio Municipal Electric Association (OMEA) Annual Conference.

The Village of Versailles Utilities received the AMP System Improvement Honorable Mention in recognition of the N. West St./Circuit Number 8 Relocation project, which resulted in a reduction of outages by undergrounding electric lines in a heavily wooded residential area. Additionally, new decorative LED streetlights were installed and paired with the underground system.

The Village of Versailles Utilities also received a Safety Award in the Transmission and Distribution category for no time lost due to reportable accidents or injuries.

The annual AMP/OMEA Conference was held in Columbus Sept. 23-25, and was attended by more than 375 municipal officials and industry representatives, with speakers from national organizations.