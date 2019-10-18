GREENVILLE – The Fort Black Order of the Eastern Star will host a Christmas Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 9 at the Darke Country Fairgrounds Youth Building. There will be a wide selection of craft items, baked goods, and specialty items. Concessions will also be available.

Santa will be at the Christmas Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for parents to take pictures. There is no charge for admittance.

Anyone who is interested in having a booth at the bazaar can call Pat Riley at (937) 447-4332.