County road construction

DARKE COUNTY – The Ohio Department of Transportation has scheduled the following road construction projects.

SR 118 between SR 49 and Russ Road, daily lane closures through Oct. 31 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. One lane will remain open for travel in both directions using flaggers.

SR 49 between Water Street and SR 118, daily lane closures through Oct. 31 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. One lane will remain open for travel in both directions using flaggers.

US 127 between US 36 and SR 121, lane closures through Dec. 6. One lane will remain open in each direction.

Kruckeberg Road between SR 121 and Jaysville St. Johns Road, road closure through Dec. 6. The official detour is: SR 121 to Jaysville St. Johns Road.