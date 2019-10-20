Two vehicles roll in crash

ARCANUM – A small lap dog is said to be the cause of a two-vehicle accident in which both drivers sustained injuries after the vehicles involved both rolled. At approximately 5:29 p.m., on Oct. 18, the Arcanum Fire Department and Arcanum Rescue responded along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department to the 1700 block of State Route 503 on an accident with injury.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed a blue 2016 Jeep Compass, driven by 33-year-old Brittney Green, of Greenville, was traveling south on State Route 503 when she claims a small dog in the vehicle jumped onto her lap causing her to react and lose control of the vehicle. Mrs. Green went left of center and struck a Black 2005 Ford F-150, driven by 19-year-old Zachary Cook, of Gordon, who was traveling north on State Route 503. Both vehicles then rolled and went off opposite sides of the roadway. Mrs. Green was treated and released at the scene by Arcanum Rescue after refusing further treatment and transport to a medical facility. Cook was transported by Arcanum Rescue to Wayne HealthCare for non-life threatening injuries. The dog traveling in Mrs. Green’s vehicle was not injured in the crash.

This incident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

