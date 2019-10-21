Disabled vehicle leads to crash

GREENVILLE – A disabled vehicle in the roadway is believed to be the cause of a two-vehicle crash early Monday morning that left one driver hospitalized for their injuries. At approximately 5:48 a.m., emergency personnel from Greenville Township Fire and Rescue responded along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office to the intersection of State Route 49 and U.S. Route 127 in reference to a reported two-vehicle crash with injuries.

A Preliminary investigation revealed a 2001 Dodge 3500, driver by Steven Uhlenhake, 64, of St Henry, was southbound on US Route 127. Uhlenhake exited US Route 127 at the off ramp toward SR 49. The 2001 Dodge attempted to turn south on SR 49 and became disabled in the roadway. Before responding units could arrive on scene, the 2001 Dodge was struck by a northbound 2010 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Linda Crowe, 67, of Greenville.

Ms. Crowe was transported to Wayne Healthcare by Greenville Twp. Rescue with minor injuries. Mr. Uhlenhake was uninjured in the incident.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

The driver of this Chevy Equinox failed to notice a disabled Dodge Ram truck before hitting the driver’s side. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_disabled-crash-w-1.jpg The driver of this Chevy Equinox failed to notice a disabled Dodge Ram truck before hitting the driver’s side. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com