Break-in at Teaford’s

GREENVILLE – On Oct. 21, 5:21 a.m., officers from the Greenville Police Department and Darke County Sheriff’s Office responded to Teaford’s Dairy Store, 101 Pine Street, in reference to an alarm drop. Upon arrival, officers found that a door to the business had been forced open by an unknown suspect.

Surveillance video shows a white male wearing a red, blue and white letterman style jacket with dark jeans enter the business and steal several items before leaving.

The letterman jacket has the letter “J” imprinted on the chest area and the number “56” on the sleeve.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any crime is asked to contact the Greenville Police Department at (937) 548-1103 or the Darke County Crime Stoppers tip line at (937) 547-1661. All callers may remain anonymous.