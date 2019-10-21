Banker earns diploma

COLUMBUS – Gregory Bruns, senior vice president at Mercer Savings Bank, recently graduated from the 2019 OBL Bank Management School sponsored by the Ohio Bankers League. Bruns was one of 34 students who completed the intensive one-week program in early October.

One of the longest-standing educational traditions in the Ohio banking industry, the School was established in 1955. The comprehensive School offers bankers from across the state the opportunity to enhance their skills in all areas of bank operations and management, and helps them understand the impact changes in the economy have on the profitability of a bank.

The highlight of the School continued to be the Internet-based Bank Executive Simulation where students were divided into groups, selected key roles and then had an opportunity to make “real-life” executive decisions on how to run a bank – all in a risk-free environment – through the BankExecTM software program. This was complemented with sessions in risk management, career development, cybersecurity, emerging consumer and retail banking trends and more.

“Students at the OBL Bank Management School get a real sense for what leaders in their banks do on a daily basis, and the challenges they face in today’s economy,” said Mike Adelman, president & CEO of the Ohio Bankers League. “Graduates need to understand the investment the bank made in each of them represents the belief that each will play an important role in the future of their organization.”

Bank employees at nearly every level can benefit from the challenging educational opportunities that are offered in a rewarding environment at the OBL Bank Management School. For more information about the 2020 program, scheduled Sept. 27 – Oct. 2, contact OBL Education Manager Susan Poling Jones at (614) 340-7611.