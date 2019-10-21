GREENVILLE – The Light Foundation recently thanked Friends of the NRA and The NRA Foundation for choosing them as a grant recipient for outdoor activity equipment. Camp Vohokase and Chenoweth Trails have benefited from the donation by being able to offer shotgun safety lessons, clay pigeon shooting activities, and add on to the archery course.

