Coffee with commissioner

GREENVILLE – On Saturday, Oct. 26, Commissioner Mike Stegall will have his “Coffee with the Commissioner” at A&B Coffee located at the corner of 4th and Broadway in Greenville. This will be the 10th and final one of the year for 2019 due to the upcoming holidays. The commissioner will be at A&B from 8-9:30 a.m. to hear questions and concerns of the Darke County citizens.

