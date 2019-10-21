VERSAILLES – Worch Memorial Public Library is hosting a Homemade Gift Jars program for adults to enjoy.

Come to the library on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 6 p.m., to decorate a gift jar with the provided supplies. In addition, take home the recipes to fill the jar and give the item as a gift. Gift jars and lids will be provided, along with the recipes to fill the jars.

See what creative idea you can come up with to make your jar extra special or borrow the ideas presented at the program

To get more information about this or anything else happening at the library, call (937) 526-3416 or visit the library website at www.worch.lib.oh.us.