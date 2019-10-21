Home heavily damaged in fire

GREENVILLE – A family home was left damaged Monday evening after a two-alarm fire caused heavy smoke and water damage throughout the residence. At approximately 2:41 p.m., emergency personnel from the Greenville Fire Department, Greenville Township Fire and Rescue and officers from the Greenville Police responded to the 500 block of Washington Avenue in regards to a possible structure fire with smoke coming from the roof.

According to Greenville City Fire Chief Russ Thompson, upon arrival to the scene crews reported light smoke coming from the roof of the residence that quickly grew to heavy smoke prompting the call for a second alarm with mutual aid response from the New Madison and Versailles fire departments.

The fire, which has been ruled accidental in nature and believed to have been caused by faulty electrical issues, was able to be contained quickly in its place of origin. Chief Thompson added that heavy smoke damage did spread from the ground floor throughout the residence leaving the residence inhabitable at this time.

No occupants of the residence were home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation by the Greenville City Fire Department.

The City of Greenville Fire Department was joined by firefighters from New Madison and Versailles at a two-alarm fire. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_2-alarm-fire-1-w.jpg The City of Greenville Fire Department was joined by firefighters from New Madison and Versailles at a two-alarm fire. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com