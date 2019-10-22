How Grief Stole Christmas

GREENVILLE – Village Green Health Campus in Greenville, Ohio invites community members to attend their How the Grief Stole Christmas event on Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 6-8 p.m. at Village Green Health Campus.

Jonathan Carl, Crossroads Hospice Provider relations director and chaplain, will be presenting to attendees on the topic of confronting grief during the holiday season. While the event is free, donations are encouraged, and will benefit the United Way. Light refreshments will be provided to all participants, and door prizes will be given away.

“It’s no secret that feelings of loss can become especially pronounced during the holiday season,” commented Alyssa Winner, executive director. “This event will serve as a reminder to the grieving that they are not alone, and there is still much joy to be found during the most wonderful time of the year.”

Village Green Health Campus’ senior living services are delivered by staff specially trained to honor and enhance the lives of those they serve through compassion and a commitment to exceeding the expectations of their customers. To learn more about Village Green, contact the campus by calling (937) 548-1993 or visit www.villagegreenhc.com.