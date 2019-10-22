Rediscover joy

COLDWATER – Rediscovering Joy: A Support Group for Widows and Widowers of all ages will hold its next meeting on Monday, Nov. 11, 6:30–8 p.m. The group meets on the second Monday of every month at the Preferred Insurance Center’s Meeting Room, 809 West Main St., Coldwater.

Helen Uhlenhake, an instructor with the St. Henry Driving School, will be speaking at the November meeting. She will be discussing techniques for safer driving.

In addition to the monthly meetings, the group also offers a variety of social outings for members. In November, the group will be going bowling at Pla Mor Lanes in Coldwater.

For information, call or text Judy at (419) 733-5629 or Mary at (419) 678-8830. Email is also available at rediscoveringjoy@yahoo.com. New members are always welcome.