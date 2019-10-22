School and business expo set

VERSAILLES – The Versailles FFA Chapter and high school counselor, Hollie Ahrens, will be hosting the sixth annual College, Technical, Military and Business Expo/ Fair at Versailles High School on Nov. 4, 6-7:30 p.m.

A new addition to the activities this year will include two guest speakers. To kick off the event, Steve Brown, from Edison, will give tips on searching and applying for scholarships in Room D147. Following, an Ohio FFA Officer will be speaking as well.

This activity is free and open to all high school students and their parents. Light refreshments will be served. The colleges, technical schools and military representatives that have confirmed their attendance include: Army, IU East, Malone University, Modern College of Design, Mount St Joseph, Muskingum University, Ohio Army National Guard, Ohio State ATI, OSU Main/Lima, Rhodes State, Sinclair Community College, University of Toledo, Upper Valley Career Center Adult Education, Wilmington, Wright State Lake Campus, Wright State Main Campus, Choice One Engineering, Dick Lavy Trucking, Midmark, Phelan Insurance, ARCH, Innovated Technologies LLC, Advance Composite and Crown.

Local businesses will also share employment information for students planning on entering the workforce after high school, summer internships, scholarships, and employ for future college graduates. Businesses that have committed to attend so far include Midmark, Choice One Engineering, Superior Aluminum, Voisard Tool, Whirlpool, Bruns Construction, Sunrise, Brilliant Beginnings, Dick Lavy, Versailles Health Care and King Command.