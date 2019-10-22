Kniese leads March for Babies

GREENVILLE – Jeff Kniese, president/CEO and board member of Greenville Federal, has been named the 2020 March for Babies Chair.

Kniese knows how important it is to fight for the health of all moms and babies. “As a father, I can’t think of a more important cause,” he said. “When you March for Babies, you make a statement that you want to live in world in which health moms and strong babies are a priority for us all.”

He continued, “Whether your participate in March for Babies in Greenville or in a March for Babies virtual walk, you’re helping to tackle the biggest health threats facing moms and babies.” Jackie Allen, senior development manager for March of Dimes, said, “We’re thrilled to have Jeff serve as our local March for Babies chair. He shares our commitment to moms through every stage of the pregnancy journey, even when everything doesn’t go according to plan. Moms and babies are facing higher risks than ever before. march for Babies is a day for everyone to help change that by coming together and participating nationwide.”

March of Dimes gives four million babies born each year the best possible start. Nearly half a million of them are born prematurely or with birth defects. Premature birth and its complications are the largest contributors to infant death in the U.S. and pregnancy-related death has more than doubled over the past 25 years.

In addition to Kniese, Greenville Federal has long been a supporter of March of Dimes and March for Babies.

Kniese holds a B.S. degree in Finance from the University of Southern Indiana and Economics from Western Kentucky University. He is a graduate of the National Consumer Lending School in Oklahoma City, OK and holds insurance licenses in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky.

His currently is treasurer and a board member of the Greenville Rotary, board member and Government Relations Committee chairman of the Darke County Chamber of Commerce, vice president and board member of the Greenville Community Improvement Corporation, chairman of the Edison College Foundation Finance Committee and current board member of the Ohio Bankers League and past chairman of the Ohio Bankers League Service Board. He is currently active in assisting the Darke County United Way, Darke County YMCA, Friends of Bears Mill and Friends of Harmon Field in Greenville as well as the Troy and Tipp City Chambers of Commerce and the Arbogast Performing Arts Center in Troy.

He was the 2002 recipient of the Unsung Hero Award presented by the Center on Philanthropy at Indiana University. This award was presented to only five individuals throughout the state of Indiana in 2002 and Kniese is only the second person from Evansville to have received this award since its inception.