GHS Career Tech SOM

GREENVILLE – The students of the month for September 2019 from Greenville High School Career Tech Center are Marcus Wood and Aubree Sutherland. Selections were made by high school staff on the basis of service, reliability, and achievements in their Career Tech program.

Wood, a senior in the Supply Chain Management program, is a leader in his program. He has earned the respect of his peers by demonstrating professional behavior in many varied situations. He is the person to call upon if his instructor needs assistance. His dedication to winning in any arena puts him far above others.

Sutherland is a junior in the Med Tech program. She is a diligent and conscientious student. She works hard on her classroom work and is always ahead of schedule. She does a great job prioritizing and managing her time. Sutherland works well with others and is always courteous and thoughtful. She jumped at the opportunity to teach first aid to area first graders at the FFA safety awareness days. She worked well with her partner to plan and organize a presentation and informational materials.

Both students are very deserving of this award for September 2019. The students received a plaque, special parking space, and a gift certificate donated by the Maid-Rite Sandwich Shoppe.