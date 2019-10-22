Halloween Parade and Beggar’s Night is Thursday

GREENVILLE – Whether you are planning to dress as a ghoul, goblin, or witch or if you want if you are going with something a little more light-hearted such as a princess or cartoon character, there is a place for you in the annual DarkeCountyMedia.com Halloween Parade and Costume Contest brought to you by The Early Bird and Daily Advocate and Main Street Greenville, Inc.’s Beggar’s Night. This year’s event will take place Thursday, Oct. 24 in downtown Greenville.

While Beggar’s Night may be focused on elementary school aged children, the annual Halloween Parade is for everyone. Anyone who chooses to enter the costume contest will walk in this parade, from W. 5th Street (next to Wayne Cinema), down Broadway and finish at the circle. The costume judging will take place at the circle.

Cash prizes will be awarded in each of the seven categories of costumes.

The seven prize categories are: Tiny Tot Girls – up to age 6; Tiny Tot Boys – up to age 6; Masked Girls – ages 6-10; Masked Boys – ages 6-10; Masked Boys & Girls – ages 11-16; Best Costumed Adult; and Best Masked Group.

Parade line-up begins at 6:15 p.m. on W. Fifth St., next to Wayne Cinema. The Costume Contest Parade begins at 7 p.m. and will end at the Traffic Circle.

After costume judging (approximate 7:45 p.m.) – Beggars’ will begin trick-or-treating at the downtown businesses.

Beggar’s Night has been organized as a way for downtown businesses to say thank you to the community for doing business downtown.

Please no political campaigning. They ask that each participating business pass out kid-friendly items and not handouts or flyers. Only pre-registered businesses will be able to distribute candy during the event. Participating business will wear a sticker indicating they are part of the event.

Main Street Greenville is a non-profit organization that supports downtown Greenville, through stimulating and supporting revitalization efforts, historic preservation and economic growth.