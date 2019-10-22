Students earn a perfect score

GREENVILLE – A dozen Greenville Elementary and Middle School students are being honored for earning a perfect score on the math portion of the standardized AIR (American Institute Research) — or Ohio’s achievement test.

The test was administered last spring to the district’s third- through sixth-graders, with scores recently released.

In a letter sent to each student and their parents, Greenville Superintendent Doug Fries congratulates each student.

“I am very proud of your accomplishments, may you always strive for academic success. Again, congratulation,” Fries wrote.

On Tuesday, Fries and Assistant Superintendent Laura Bemus, along with building principals Kitty Davis and Rhonda Schaar, presented the students, now in grades 4 through 7, with certificates of achievement.

Math teachers Dave Westfall, Lori Duncan, Lisa Bryam and Mindy Kissinger also were on hand to congratulate their students for their efforts.

This isn’t the first time Greenville students have earned high math scores on the state’s standardized tests, Davis said, but this year’s perfect scores are “more than ever before.”

Now a fifth-grader, Roman Swisher said he didn’t spend time “cramming” for the math portion of the fourth-grade test.

“Mr. Westfall did a good job covering most of the topics throughout the year,” Swisher said, explaining the test included geometry and “a lot of story problems.”

Swisher said he may end up using his math skills in a future career.

“I really like math,” he said. “I may go into what my dad does, a millwright with First Rate Industries.”

Fellow fifth-grader Shane Eikenberry said he found the math portion of the fourth-grade math test to be “a challenge, but I could handle it. I showed my score to my parents and was like, in shock.”

Eikenberry said his future plans might include being a “You Tuber,” creating videos for other people to watch.

In addition to Swisher and Eikenberry, perfect scores were earned by current fourth-graders Leah Force, Lane Francis, Lucy Gettinger, and Luke Harter; current fifth-grader Tessa Leensvaart; current sixth-grader Adrian Miller-Castano; and current seventh-graders Trinity Bowling, Rebekah Bunch, Gabriella Stebbins, and Braeden Wills.

The students also were recognized during the October Board of Education meeting, held Oct. 17.

A dozen Greenville students now in grades 4-7 earned perfect scores in math in last spring’s state testing. On Tuesday, Superintendent Doug Fries and Assistant Superintendent Laura Bemus, math teachers and building principals presented students with certificates of achievement and gathered for a group photo. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_Math-kids.jpg A dozen Greenville students now in grades 4-7 earned perfect scores in math in last spring’s state testing. On Tuesday, Superintendent Doug Fries and Assistant Superintendent Laura Bemus, math teachers and building principals presented students with certificates of achievement and gathered for a group photo. Susan Hartley | DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Susan Hartley DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Susan Hartley DarkeCountyMedia.com

