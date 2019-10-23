Nominations for Wall of Fame

ANSONIA – The Ansonia High School Athletic Wall of Fame is currently accepting nominations for the honor.

The Athletic Wall of Fame was instituted to recognize and honor individual athletes for their high school athletic endeavors, exploits and attainments, commanded respect and admiration for both themselves and Ansonia High School and to also express appreciation for the high degree of athletic skills displayed by those individuals. Individuals selected will be recognized at a home boy’s high school basketball game in January or February.

Nominees must have graduated from Ansonia High School not less than five years prior to the nomination. The credentials of candidates nominated may be based upon physical achievements, provided such honors are in the field of athletics.

The nomination of a candidate for the “Wall of Fame” shall be considered for a period of four years. Nominees not selected within four years of their nomination must be re-nominated to be considered.

To obtain a nomination form, contact Athletic Director Matt Macy at matt.macy@ansoniaschools.org. Nominations will be accepted through October.