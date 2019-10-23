Mercer, McCabe and Back in concert

GREENVILLE – The Cancer Association of Darke County will host a concert with the Pete Mercer Band, Noah Back and Noah McCabe on Sunday, Nov. 10, 3-5 p.m., at Memorial Hall in Greenville. Eric Fee will serve as the emcee.

Pete Mercer Band is made up of all family and friends. The Mercers have played music together for over 20 years and have been a part of several worship teams in churches in several states during that time.

McCabe is 22-years-old and plays cello, guitar, bass guitar, piano and vocals. He has played in several different orchestras including Greenville High School Philharmonic, Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra and Richmond Community Orchestra. He wants to become a professional musician.

Tickets are available for $5 at Bread of Life and the Cancer Association of Darke County.

Call for further details at 548-9960

All proceeds will go to Cancer Association of Darke County to help Darke County cancer patients.