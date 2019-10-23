Guides named for walks

GREENVILLE – Darke County Center for the Arts will continue a long-standing Halloween-season tradition with their annual Ghost Walk through downtown Greenville on Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26. These walks will leave St. Clair Memorial Hall at 7:30 p.m.

DCCA’s highly anticipated second annual Cemetery Walk at Greenville Union Cemetery will begin at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27 and Halloween night, Thursday, Oct. 31. Tour guides who will lead the walks are Michael Bitner, Marilyn Delk, and Tim Nealeigh. Actors who will spin additional spooky tales are John and Karen Burkett, Tanna Cornett, Larry Delk, Kianna Dishman, Katheleen Nealeigh, Sam Ploch, Jan Roestamadji, Jamie Stocksdale, and Heather Voisard.

According to DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan, many of the tales to be spun are based on stories of ghostly encounters collected by Arcanum-area resident Rita Arnold, while some of the bizarre tales have been gathered from contributors who have shared their eerie experiences and tales of the unknown and unexplained. “DCCA is proud to once again present this appropriate for all ages, fun-filled fundraiser which helps underwrite great programs such as DCCA’s Arts in Education series that takes professional artists to perform for students in every grade of all local public schools, as well as DCCA’s Family Theatre Series which gives families the opportunity to enjoy high quality theatrical performances for just $5 per ticket,” Ms. Jordan said.

Greenville Masonic Lodge #143 Craft Club will be serving refreshments at St. Clair Memorial Hall before and after the Downtown Ghost Walk. Tickets for the Downtown Ghost Walk and the Cemetery Ghost Walk cost $10; however, tickets for the two walks are not interchangeable. While advance tickets for the Cemetery Walk are only available on-line at www.darkecountyarts.org and by contacting DCCA at 937-547-0908 or dcca@darkecountyarts.org as well as at Greenville Public Library, tickets for the downtown walk can also be purchased at Ann’s Gifts, Readmore’s Hallmark, and Darke County Visitors Bureau Welcome Center in downtown Greenville. Tickets for the downtown walk will be sold at the door at St. Clair Memorial Hall; entry to the Cemetery Ghost Walk will be at the North Main Street entrance to Greenville Union Cemetery where tickets may be purchased immediately prior to the event. Parking will not be allowed within the Cemetery.

The Downtown Ghost Walk will be held regardless of weather conditions; if seriously inclement weather occurs, the stories will be told within St. Clair Memorial Hall. However, no appropriate alternative site is available at the Cemetery; therefore bad weather may force a cancellation of the Cemetery Ghost Walk. Additionally, since the Ghost Walks travel over uneven terrain and in dimly lighted areas, DCCA officials suggest participants might want to carry a flashlight to help light their paths.