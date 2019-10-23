DCP meeting

GREENVILLE – The Friends of the Darke County Parks will hold their monthly meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 6:30 p.m. Please be aware that this is a change for their usual meeting date due to elections being held at our meeting place on Nov. 5.The meeting place has also changed and will be at the Bish Discovery Center on Ohio Street. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will include a program by one of their naturalists, Mitch Pence. If you have any questions about the organization, call the park office at (937) 548-0165 or visit www.darkecountyparks.org.