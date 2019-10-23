Arts Walk in Farmland

FARMLAND, Ind. – Local business owners Diane Huston and Mary Ellen Bertram have teamed up with local artists to sponsor an Arts Walk on Main Street in Farmland on Nov. 8, 7-9 p.m. A new art gallery, “The 112” will be having a grand opening presenting the assemblage art of former Randolph County resident Denis Bruss and the oil paintings of Selma resident Miles Huston.

Businesses participating in the event will be marked with art on easels outside the entrances. An antique calliope band wagon will be providing music on the street.

The event is free to the public. Refreshments will be served.

List of artists and venues: Gallery 112, Denis Bruss – assemblage artist, Miles Huston – oil painting; Abby Wagner Studio, Abby Wagner – watercolor, acrylic, Barb Craig – drawing; North American Midway Entertainment Office, Mary Ellen Bertram – photo encaustic; Chocolate Moose, Josie Clevenger – contemporary acrylic; Edward Jones, Wayne Gaydos – musical instrument artisan, Kathy Gaydos – oil and ink, Eugene Boyd – pottery; Branding Stitch, Sontina Reid – oil painting, spirit portraits, Vicki Vardaman – collage and photographs; Community Center, Laurie Lunsford – author, Paula DeVine – wood block cards, Union City Plein Air Artists – pastel, Jeanne Zeigler, Louis Lopez, Angie Hedman’s Monroe Central Art Class, Brent Cotter – jewelry; and Aaro’s Flowers, Jordan Bailey, Matt Howell – photography