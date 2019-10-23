Exploring the zoo at night

GREENVILLE – On Oct. 10, the fourth through sixth grade class from DeColores Montessori School participated in a field experience to Cincinnati. Students have studied the exploration and colonization of North America.

Their first stop was to Loveland Canoe and Kayak. Pairs of students used tandem kayaks to travel approximately five miles down the Little Miami River. They observed native Ohio wildlife such as turtles, Osprey, hawks, and water fowl.

After enjoying dinner, the class traveled to the Cincinnati Zoo where they participated in an overnight program. Students had a night tour and were able to go “behind the scenes” in many buildings such as Wings of Wonder, the research building, and the Manatee House. They enjoyed close-up encounters with a black rat snake, a box turtle, a skink, and a cheetah. In the morning, students were able to see more exhibits before returning home to Greenville.

The financial preparation for this field trip began last year when students were studying Shakespeare. The class decided to fundraise for the more expensive field experiences. They worked for several months making costumes, creating sets, and rehearsing their production of A Twelfth Night. They performed the play for family and friends, and used the proceeds to offset the cost of this Cincinnati trip. Another way the class helps fund experiences is with their Friday lunches. Families volunteer to provide a class lunch, and students pay $5 if they are interested in participating. All of the money collected offsets the cost of busing.

Field experiences are just one way DeColores students apply what they’ve learned in the classroom to their outside community. These hands-on experiences enhance the curriculum and help create a positive classroom community, which affords students ownership in their learning.