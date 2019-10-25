Simply Three to headline event

PIQUA – The electrifying string trio Simply Three will be featured at the 22nd Annual Holiday Evening at Edison State on Wednesday, Dec. 4. Proceeds from the evening will directly benefit the Edison Foundation Scholarship Fund to support Edison State students.

Simply Three, a classical crossover string trio, has been captivating audiences worldwide with their high-octane performances since 2010. They continue to receive praise for their ability to impress listeners with a multitude of genres. By reshaping convention through this style of genre-hopping, the trio continues to seek the true essence of classical crossover with original works as well as innovative arrangements that showcase their technical virtuosity and heartfelt musicality.

Regina Duff, obstetrics director at Wayne HealthCare, is serving as Chair for this year’s event.

“Simply Three is an amazing classical crossover string trio. From what I have seen and heard, I have really enjoyed their music,” said Duff.

Duff, who recently joined the Edison Foundation as a board member, credits her positive experiences as a student with wanting to once again get involved at Edison State.

“I graduated from Edison State in 1992 with an associate degree in nursing. I felt like Holiday Evening at Edison State presented an amazing opportunity to give back to an organization that had such a positive impact on my life,” said Duff.

“The success of Holiday Evening at Edison State is very important to our committee because it helps to provide scholarships to current and future students affording them the opportunity to access quality higher education. The gifts that have been and will be awarded through scholarship opportunities are appreciated by each student receiving them and will assist them as they work toward their future goals.”

This year’s event is made possible by title sponsor Emerson and presenting sponsors Edison State Community College and Premier Health-Upper Valley Medical Center.

“Holiday Evening at Edison State will offer a relaxing and enjoyable evening. It is a fun start to the winter holiday season,” said Duff. “It’s also a celebration to honor those who have donated to such a good cause and a way of thanking them for all their support. Also, it gives great pleasure knowing the event is for a great cause for our future and current students and community.”

A limited number of tickets are available at $125 each and may be purchased online at www.edisonohio.edu/holidayevening.

Founded in 1993, The Edison Foundation has raised millions of dollars, primarily giving through scholarships to Edison State students. The Edison Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.

For more information, contact Julie Slattery by emailing jslattery@edisonohio.edu or calling (937) 778-7805.