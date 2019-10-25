GREENVILLE – EUM Women’s Ministry will once again host its annual Holiday Boutique. Whether you have Christmas shopping to do, need a Girls’ Day Out, or just want to help a great cause, stop out at the EUM Church Worship Center, 1451 Sater St., Greenville, on Saturday, Nov. 9, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Grab lunch or pick up some wonderful baked goods. They will also have jewelry, skin care, kitchenware, baby items, purses, home décor and much more. Bring an item for the Pregnancy Help Center and bless a new or expecting mom who needs a little help.

For more information, visit www.eumchurch.org or call (937) 548-3211.