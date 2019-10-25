TROY – The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will be hosting its ninth annual Hayner Gift Gallery event on Saturday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hayner Center. The house will be filled with artists and vendors, each selling their own special and unique products. This is the place to find that “one of a kind” gift that you have been searching for and a great way to start your Holiday shopping!

Artists this year include Frank Brower – polished stones and gems, Rick Brown/Stone Jewelry – polished stone jewelry, Country Workshop Artists – art, pottery and mixed media, Barbara Wilfong – paintings and jewelry, Glass Station – fused glass artists, Darlene Russell – handcrafted jewelry, Studio 446 – blown glass and ceramics, Upper Valley Fiber Guild – knitting/weaving and fiber art items, Meaghan Fisher – children’s author, Alicia Rubin – paintings and handmade leather jewelry, Shirley DeLaet Fine Art – paintings, David Holbrook Creations – pottery, Anita Heras – jewelry, Jonda Woodworks – wood turned vessels, Jess Nielsen – Provisions Co. Collection of Ohio based products, Bonnie Caruso – original artwork, Debora Cook – paper filigree and calligraphy and Marla Fair – author. Vendors include Towne Valley Gifts, Miami County Locally Grown, McGuffey Herb & Spice Co, Origami Owl, Virgil’s Fine Soaps, Billie’s Usborne Books, Thirty-One Gifts and Paparazzi Accessories.

For more information, contact David Wion at (937) 339-0457 at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 West Main Street, Troy, OH 45373. Hours of operation are Monday 7–9 p.m., Tuesday–Thursday 9 a.m.–9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.–5 p.m., and Sunday 1–5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.