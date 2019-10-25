GREENVILLE – The Orchestras of Greenville City Schools will present its annual concert featuring all orchestra students in grades 5-12. The String Fling concert began roughly 25 years ago and still holds the basic format for today. The concert will be presented at Memorial Hall on Monday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. String Fling is free and open to the public.

String Fling will display the growth of the orchestra education program with the beginning fifth grade strings performing selections from their beginning book. The program continues with the sixth grade strings performing Tumbleweed Blues and Salsa Fest. The 7/8 strings will then take the stage to perform March of the Bowmen and Electric Sinfonia. The program concludes with the Greenville Senior High School Orchestra performing Concerto in D Major by Bach, Tico Tico and Selections from Phantom of the Opera.

Make plans to join them for this wonderful and entertaining free concert on Monday, Oct. 28 at Memorial Hall at 7 p.m. featuring the orchestra musicians of Greenville City Schools.