UNION CITY, Ind. – Carol Strock-Wasson is shown at her Union City, Ind. studio with her winning artwork titled “Main Street” created at the plein air paint out in Lynn, Ind. on Oct. 5. A $500 purchase award was given by the Art Association of Randolph County. The pastel will be on display at the Arts Depot during the First Friday event on Nov. 1 from 5-7 p.m. at 115 N. Howard Street, Union City, Ind.

UNION CITY, Ind. – Carol Strock-Wasson is shown at her Union City, Ind. studio with her winning artwork titled “Main Street” created at the plein air paint out in Lynn, Ind. on Oct. 5. A $500 purchase award was given by the Art Association of Randolph County. The pastel will be on display at the Arts Depot during the First Friday event on Nov. 1 from 5-7 p.m. at 115 N. Howard Street, Union City, Ind. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_paint-out-winner-w.jpg UNION CITY, Ind. – Carol Strock-Wasson is shown at her Union City, Ind. studio with her winning artwork titled “Main Street” created at the plein air paint out in Lynn, Ind. on Oct. 5. A $500 purchase award was given by the Art Association of Randolph County. The pastel will be on display at the Arts Depot during the First Friday event on Nov. 1 from 5-7 p.m. at 115 N. Howard Street, Union City, Ind. Courtesy photo