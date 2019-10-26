Hydrant flushing

ANSONIA – The village of Ansonia will be flushing fire hydrants staring the fifth week of October through the first week of November. The days allocated for flushing will be from Oct. 29 through Nov. 1 and Nov. 5 through Nov. 8. Flushing will begin after 9 a.m.

This step is taken to help keep the lines clean of deposits accumulated during the year and to see if any fire hydrants are in need of repair. Please be aware that this could cause instances of rusty water.

If there are any questions, call the village of Ansonia at (937) 337-6781 ext 3.