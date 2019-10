GREENVILLE – Greenville High School Theatre will present Dracula on Friday, Nov. 1, 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2 and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 3, 2 p.m., all at St. Clair Memorial Hall. Come and watch a bloodthirsty night of horror.

Tickets are available for purchase at the box office 30 minutes before show time. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students.