Davidson to speak to DCRW

GREENVILLE – Congressman Warren Davidson (R-08) will be the featured speaker at the Nov. 11 meeting of the Darke County Republican Women’s Club (DCRWC). The program will be held at 6 p.m. on Oct. 14 at the Chestnut Village Center of the Brethren Home Retirement Community, 750 Chestnut St., Greenville.

Congressman Davidson will provide an update on current activities in the United States House of Representatives and activities within the Eighth Congressional District.

“We are looking forward to providing the community with an opportunity to hear an update from Congressman Davidson, to have this special chance to ask him any questions we might have and to speak with him personally,” said Betty Hill, DCRWC President.

The evening’s program is free to members and Darke County registered Republicans. The Club does offer an optional dinner, prior to the speaker’s program, at a per person cost of $10 for those who would like to attend and have made reservations for the meal. Dinner reservations must be made prior to noon, Nov. 7, by calling Wavelene Denniston at (937) 547-6477 or emailing her at DCRWReservations@darkegop.org.

DCRWC is a political group founded to provide political education and legislative information; provide a wider knowledge of the principles of the Republican Party; increase the number of registered Republicans; recruit, promote, and support qualified Republican women for political office; give exposure to and work actively for all Republican candidates; and lend support to the activities of other Republican organizations. The DCRWC is a multi-generational, multi-cultural organization providing the structure and support for political activists to learn, engage, and flourish. The Club is chartered by the National Federation of Republican Women and is a member of the Ohio Federation of Republican Women. For more information, visit: http://www.darkegop.org/womens-club.html or email President Betty Hill at: DCRWPresident@darkegop.org.