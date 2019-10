GREENVILLE – JC’s Coffee House will be open on Friday, Nov. 1 with karaoke. They will also be open on Nov. 15 and the final night for the season will be Dec. 13.

The Dec. 13 event will be a Christmas buffet with Rick Brewer singing Christmas carols. JC’s will also hold a Christmas Bazaar on Dec. 13, in the U-Turn Building, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If interested in having a booth at the bazaar or want information on the coffee house, call Janice at (937) 417-5926.