GREENVILLE – Village Green Health Campus, 1315 Kitchen Aid Way, Greenville, and Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care will host a Veteran’s Day Brunch on Nov. 8, 10:30-11:30 a.m., at the Village Green Health Campus.

There is free admission and brunch will be provided. Crossroads Hospice will conduct a pinning ceremony.

Reservations are needed by Nov. 6. Call (937) 548-1993.