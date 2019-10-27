SERO plans meeting

GREENVILLE – The Darke County SERO (School Employee Retirees of Ohio) Chapter leaders are holding an organizational meeting on Oct. 29, 1 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Moose Lodge, 1200 Sweitzer St., Greenville. Lunch will be noon until 1 p.m. and attendees can purchase a special or order from the menu.

Topics will include discussion and voting on important chapter functions and policy. Goals and objectives of the chapter will be developed to build a new, stronger unit in Darke County and surrounding areas.

Any school employees still working may join SERO to get newsletters with the latest state information on benefits. Call Tamara Eichler at (937) 547-0075 or President Peggy Rehmert at (937) 547-0724 for information to RSVP for the meeting.

All school employees are invited to attend this important meeting. SERO is separate from SERS (School Employees Retirement System of Ohio). If you want to be informed about your retirement benefits, SERO is here.