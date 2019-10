GREENVILLE – Chillz Frozen Yogurt, 331 S. Broadway, Greenville, will be holding FroYo with the PoPo as part of the First Friday celebration in downtown Greenville. Stop in and have some froyo and fun with law enforcement officers from all over Darke County on Friday, Nov. 1, 6-9 p.m. Meet the K-9 units and check out some patrol cars.

There will be free gifts, face painting and kids activities.

Proceeds from this event will benefit the Back the Blue Memorial Ceremony.