GREENVILLE – The Memory Lane Halloween Dance will be held Monday, Oct. 28 at the VFW in Greenville. This is the fourth year for Mike Ford, owner of Ford’s Transmission, Greenville, to sponsor the party. Tiger radio will be broadcasting live.

The dance will be held from 1-3:30 p.m. with entertainment provided by Tom Everhart. There will be a best dressed costume contest, door prizes, carry-in dinner, 50/50 drawing and cash bar. The cover charge is $3 at the door.