Electoral College Q & A set

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Republican Women’s Club (DCRWC), in conjunction with the Darke County Republican Party (DCRP), and the Darke County Republican Men’s Club (DCRMC) will be hosting a public service program at which the function of America’s Electoral College system will be presented and discussed. Ricki Pepin, a published author, columnist and international lecturer will be the featured speaker.

The public is invited to attend this free program which will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 18 at the Shawnee Prairie Preserve Center, 4267 Ohio 502, Greenville.

“Our Constitution was written to protect the citizens. The measure of its effectiveness is whether it encourages just, stable and free government, one that protects the rights of its citizens. The Electoral College needs to be preserved because it is effective in protecting those rights. We are presenting this program to help our fellow Americans understand why the Electoral College matters,” said President Betty Hill, DCRWC.

Pepin is a former employee of the FBI and for the past 18 years has been leading courses on the U.S. Constitution in collaboration with the Institute on the Constitution. Her primary passion is teaching citizens how to work together to restore America’s foundations.

“I’m always amazed at the forward thinking our founding fathers had when they wrote the Constitution. The Electoral College is another great example. I believe it gives a voice to the less populated states in electing our president and is a reminder that as president, he represents all states, not just the most populated ones,” said Chairman Cindy Pike, DCRP Central Committee.

DCRWC is a political group founded to provide political education and legislative information; provide a wider knowledge of the principles of the Republican Party; increase the number of registered Republicans; recruit, promote, and support qualified Republican women for political office; give exposure to and work actively for all Republican candidates; and lend support to the activities of other Republican organizations. The DCRWC is a multi-generational, multi-cultural organization providing the structure and support for political activists to learn, engage, and flourish. The club is chartered by the National Federation of Republican Women and is a member of the Ohio Federation of Republican Women. For more information, visit: http://www.darkegop.org/womens-club.html or email President Betty Hill at: DCRWPresident@darkegop.org.