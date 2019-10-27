Upcoming events at APL

ARCANUM – The popular StoryTime at Arcanum Public Library (APL) will be held on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. This drop-in program for preschoolers includes stories, songs, crafts, and lots of fun. Also on Tuesdays is the afterschool program for children in grades K-6. The Explorer’s Club meets from 3:45–4:30 p.m. and provides a chance for kids to have a snack, make a craft, play games, and hang out with friends. This is also a drop-in program.

The newest program at the APL is a great way for patrons to start off each week. The Roaming Readers Walking Club meets on Monday mornings at 9 a.m. for a 30-minute walk. The sessions will continue through Nov. 11. This drop-in program is a great opportunity to meet new people, get some exercise, and have some fun. Participants will be asked to sign a waiver.

The library has purchased five “Discovering STEM” kits that introduce concepts such as levers, gears, velocity, and more. The APL is inviting patrons to come for a fun afternoon of getting to know the kits on Friday, Nov. 8 from 1–3 p.m. The kits will then be available for patrons ages 8 and up to check out and take home for building fun.

An adult coloring session will be on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 4 p.m. Drop in to enjoy a relaxing session of coloring, beverages, and community. Supplies are provided.

The book club will be meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 5:30 p.m. Newcomers are always welcome to join the discussion and to pick up the next selection.

The library will be having a family Bingo night on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. Patrons of all ages are welcome to attend and no registration is needed for this event. Prizes will be given out to add to the fun.

As a reminder, the library now has mobile hotspots and a telescope available for check-out to adult patrons.

The library can be reached at (937) 692-8484, and found at www.arcanumpubliclibrary.org. The library is also on Facebook and Twitter.