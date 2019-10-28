Feeding the farmer

VERSAILLES – This fall, during the harvest season, Versailles FFA members have been out feeding the farmers while they are harvesting and in the fields. The chapter has provided a meal for more than 50 farmers.

The meals include a ham and cheese sandwich, chips, apples, cookies, chocolate milk, and yogurt. The chapter thanks Dannon for donating the yogurt.

The students also passed out slow-moving vehicle signs to the farmers. Versailles FFA members will continue to feed the farmers in the field throughout the fall. Thanks to all the members who helped – Laura Wuebker, Dakota Overholser, and Alex Dircksen.